Conrad Electronic announces change in management

Hannes Kofler, Director International, to leave Conrad Electronics by mutual agreement.

Conrad Electronic has announced that by the mutual agreement of shareholders of Conrad International and Hannes Kofler, Director International, their cooperation will be terminated. Holger Ruban, CEO and President, International Business Supplies will take over all areas of responsibility from Kofler with immediate effect.