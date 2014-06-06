© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Heatron signs with Digi-Key

Components distributor Digi-Key, has signed a global distribution agreement with Heatron, a manufacturer of LED products and solutions.

“When designing LED end products, OEMs are always looking for ways to decrease cost and get their products out the door faster,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product. “Heatron’s modules balance performance and simplicity, allowing for easy implementation and speeding time to market. We are excited to add their LED solutions to our broad lighting product selection.”



“In the lighting market, when creating a new product, the ability to get it to market quickly and on budget is critical to market penetration and success,” said HB Turner, President of Heatron. “By leveraging Digi-Key’s market expertise and global touch, we are able to reach a diverse audience and efficiently get product in the hands of lighting manufacturers around the world.”