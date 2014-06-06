© rainer plendl dreamstime.com Business | June 06, 2014
Altia names new Sales Director for Europe
Altia, Incorporated has appointed Stephan Häfele as Sales Director EMEA.
Mike Juran, CEO of Altia said of the hiring, "We are very happy to be able to bring Stephan on board. This position is a critical step in our global strategy and strengthens our European team immensely. We have seen from our current customer base that incredible HMIs are being designed in Europe – and Altia will be there for the long haul to get them into production. Stephan is perfectly suited to help these teams find the right solution to deliver."
"I am very excited about the opportunity in the HMI market," said Häfele. "Altia offers a tool chain that is incredibly powerful for getting beautiful user interfaces into production and I have seen firsthand the strong need that companies have to create great interfaces for their products. The European engineering community is primed for software that can generate tight code to turn those concepts into reality."
Before starting with Altia, Stephan Häfele served as Mentor Graphics Sales Director for the Valor Products Division. Before Valor’s acquisition by Mentor Graphics in March 2010, Mr. Häfele served as President of Valor Europe. In this role, he was responsible for all of Valor’s European subsidiaries, including operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Munich.
