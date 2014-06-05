© franz schloegl dreamstime.com Business | June 05, 2014
Rutronik strengthens Sales Region Nordic
The Rutronik Electronic Components GmbH strengthens its Nordic sales region. For this purpose, the distributor joins Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden into a joint sales unit; under the management of Country Manager Nordic Hans-Henrik Hybholt.
Until now, the Rutronik Sales Region Nordic was comprised of Finland, Norway and Sweden only. Now Denmark was joint into the area Nordic. Country Manager Nordic Hans-Henrik Hybholt - managing 31 employees - is responsible for the sales region.
Hybholt began his career in 1988 at AEG -Telefunken before joining Avnet as Sales Director in 1996. In 2002 he assumed the position of Country Manager Denmark at Rutronik. "By pooling the Nordic countries, Rutronik is able to concentrate its efforts even further. We can tailor our sales activities better and exploit synergies in order to gain more market shares", explains Hans-Henrik Hybholt .
Lars Mistander takes over the position of the Country Manager Sweden, and the newly created position of Marketing Manager Nordic. Mistander began his career as Marketing Manager at AB Gösta Bäckström, GB Topcomp and Ericsson Component Distribution before becoming Wireless Technology Centre Manager at EURODIS Electronics. From 2005 to 2009, he served as Head of the Rutronik Wireless Competence Center. In 2009 he assumed the position of Country Manager for Sweden, Norway and Finland at Rutronik AB.
"With Hans-Henrik Hybholt and Lars Mistander, we have two highly experienced top managers for our newly created sales region. They will lead the region with the same success to further growth, as they have done in their previous roles and their individual sales areas before", said Thomas Rudel , CEO at Rutronik.
