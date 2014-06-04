© pavelgr dreamstime.com

SunLED inks it with Digi-Key

Distributor Digi-Key Corporation has entered into a global distribution agreement with SunLED.

SunLED manufactures SMD LEDs, LED lamps, LED displays and other optoelectronic products.



“LED adoption is accelerating in numerous applications, regardless of industry,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Versatile, reliable LED solutions such as those offered by SunLED are ideally placed to address this growing need and we are pleased to add these products to our industry-leading in-stock selection.”



“We are excited to have Digi-Key as a global distribution partner. Their broad reach in the global electronic marketplace fits hand in hand with our extensive line of LED products and packages,” said Grace Chang, Manager, SunLED Company, LLC. “This agreement enhances the scope of support for design engineers worldwide, both at well-established manufacturers and new start-ups, to turn mechanical and electrical designs into the next generation of electronic products. We look forward to the bright future offered by this partnership.”