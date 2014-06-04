© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

ams to acquire gas sensor specialist AppliedSensor

ams, a manufacturer of high performance sensor and analog solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in AppliedSensor.

AppliedSensor designs, manufactures and markets chemical gas sensors for appliance, automotive, building automation, consumer and industrial applications. AppliedSensor provides MEMS sensors for the detection of gases such as CO, NO2, NH3, CH4, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as Field Effect (FE) sensors for the selective detection of hydrogen.



AppliedSensor’s corporate headquarters are located in Reutlingen, Germany, and the group has approximately 25 employees. AppliedSensor’s annual revenues reach the high single-digit million EUR range and the company is profitable. Its largest shareholder is Verdane Capital VI, a Nordic private equity fund, which first invested in the company in 2008. The parties to the transaction, which is expected to close within the next four weeks subject to certain approvals and conditions, have agreed to keep the consideration confidential. ams plans to fully integrate AppliedSensor’s activities into its existing businesses following the closing.