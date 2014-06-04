© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

SouthWest NanoTechnologies partners with Matteson-Ridolfi

SouthWest NanoTechnologies (SWeNT), a manufacturer of carbon nanotubes based in Norman, OK, has contracted Matteson-Ridolfi to distribute its SMW Specialty Multiwall carbon nanotube (CNT) products in the United States.

According to Rick Jansen, VP of Sales at SWeNT: “We feel fortunate to have found sales representation of the quality and experience of Matteson-Ridolfi. This partnership will greatly improve our sales coverage in a territory that contains many key customers for our SMW materials.” Added SWeNT CEO, Dave Arthur: “Our SMW materials are being qualified in a wide range of applications including conductive plastics, reinforced elastomers, battery electrodes, anti-corrosive coatings, and thermally conductive compounds. Given their sterling track record over the past half-century, Matteson-Ridolfi is perfectly suited to help us grow our USA sales in 2014 and beyond.”



Scot Westerbeek, President of Matteson-Ridolfi said: “SWeNT’s Specialty Multiwall materials are a perfect fit for our existing product lines. We believe these products are positioned for extraordinary growth, and we’re looking forward to developing the market for these remarkable materials in an exciting array of commercial technologies.”