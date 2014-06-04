© dave-cox-dreamstime.com

SunEdison looking to sell Italian facility

MEMC Electronic Materials SpA, a SunEdison Semiconductor Limited company, is looking for an enterprise buyer for the entity in Merano, Italy.

The company has selectsed Heritage Global Partners to manage the disposition of its polysilicon production plant in Merano.



“Polysilicon is rapidly growing again and we are seeing sharp increases in overall demand as the semiconductor industry starts its rebound and the volume of PV installations begins to rise globally. Someone in the PV world is eventually going to emerge as a serious player and the availability of a turnkey, high quality production facility such as SunEdison’s can only be an advantage to forward thinkers in this industry,” stated David Barkoff, Director of Sales at Heritage Global Partners.