© mpanch dreamstime.com

Toshiba in NAND flash memory battle in Taiwan

Toshiba Corporation has filed a suit in the Intellectual Property Court in Taiwan against Taiwan’s Powerchip Technology Corporation, for infringement of Toshiba’s Taiwan patents for NAND flash memory Nos. 154717 and I238412.

However, Taiwan’s Powerchip Technology Corporation is not the only company that Toshiba has taken aim on. Three other companies are included in the infringement suit Powerflash Technology Corporation, Zentel Electronics Corporation, and C.T.C. Co., Ltd.



Toshiba is asking the court to enjoin the manufacture and sale of infringing NAND flash memory products, including part No. A5U2GA31BTS-BC, etc., and for compensation for damages.



Powerchip Technology and three other companies offer NAND flash memories without a license to use technologies covered by Toshiba patents. Toshiba has issued notices to Powerchip Technology, all of which have been ignored, leaving no recourse other than legal action, Toshiba informs via a press release.