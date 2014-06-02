© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Schurter acquires Danielson Europe

Schurter Holding AG has acquired Danielson Europe B.V. from Hydratec N.V., Amersfoort (Netherlands).

Retroactive to January 1, 2014, Schurter has integrated the company into its Division Input Systems and by doing so, expanded its territory to include Netherlands and Great Britain.



Through the acquisition of Danielson Europe, the Schurter Group is strengthening its position in the growing market for input systems. Danielson has facilities in Hardenberg (Netherlands), Amersfoort (Netherlands) and Aylesbury (U.K.). With 150 employees, the company develops and manufacturers input systems with resistive and capacitive technologies as well as membrane keyboards for industrial applications. Last year consolidated sales amounted to EUR 19.3 million.



With this acquisition, Schurter is gaining entry into the markets for input systems in Benelux, Scandinavia, Great Britain and France. In addition, with this acquisition the Division Input Systems is adding to its portfolio of technologies.