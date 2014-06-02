© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Samsung starts mass production of 3D V-NAND Flash

Samsung Electronics has begun mass producing three-dimensional (3D) V-NAND flash memory using 32 vertically stacked cell layers, which is its second generation V-NAND offering.

Samsung’s 32-layer 3D V-NAND – also referred to as Vertical NAND– requires a higher level of design technology to stack the cell arrays than the previous 24-layer V-NAND, yet delivers much greater production efficiency because Samsung can use essentially the same equipment it used for production of the first generation V-NAND.



“We increased the availability of our 3D V-NAND by introducing an extensive V-NAND SSD line-up that covers the PC market in addition to data centers,” said Young-Hyun Jun, executive vice president, memory sales and marketing, Samsung Electronics. “Look for us to provide a consistent, timely supply of high-performance, high-density V-NAND SSDs as well as core V-NAND chips for IT customers globally, contributing to fast market adoption of 3D NAND technology.”



According to a recent research report by Gartner, the global memory market is expected to grow from US USD 75.5 billion in revenues to approximately US USD 79.7 billion in 2017, while its NAND flash portion will continue to rapidly increase to reach a more than 50 percent share or about US USD 44.6 billion in 2017.