ARM establishes CPU design center in Taiwan

ARM is establishing a new CPU Design Center in the Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan. This is ARM’s first CPU Design Center in Asia.

The center will focus on the design, verification and delivery of the ARM Cortex-M processor series targeted at the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables and embedded applications markets.



“Close proximity to key semiconductor and ecosystem partners and high-caliber local engineering talent makes Taiwan an ideal location for us to expand our CPU design activities,” said Simon Segars, chief executive officer of ARM. “The new design center will have a particular focus on the development of ARM Cortex-M processors which are the market-leading design choice for IoT products. Establishing a new, world-class CPU design team in Taiwan will allow us to work even more closely with key regional partners seeking to accelerate this market.”



The news was welcomed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).



The new center is slated to open at the end of 2014.