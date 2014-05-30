© nickondr dreamstime.com

Cypress partners with IDEX

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. signed a new strategic partnership with IDEX ASA to develop fingerprint recognition solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cypress will offer its customers fingerprint solutions based on IDEX’s fingerprint imaging and recognition technology, alongside Cypress’s portfolio of TrueTouch touchscreen controllers, CapSense touch-sensing controllers and trackpad solutions.



“With the robust fingerprint recognition IP from IDEX, and with the support and broad adoption of our extensive capacitive touch-sensing product portfolio, our new fingerprint solutions will address a broad range of mobile and Internet-connected product platforms for our customers,” said Hassane El-Khoury, Executive Vice President of the Programmable Solutions Division at Cypress. “We envision a very strong product roadmap that will meet the rapidly growing demand for personal security.”



“We are excited to work with Cypress to develop next-generation fingerprint-sensing products that will leverage their touch technology leadership and strong position in the mobile market with IDEX advanced fingerprint sensing technology,” said Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX. “The quickly emerging market for wearables and the Internet of Things will also represent a significant additional opportunity for our new solutions.”