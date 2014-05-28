© B&B Electronics

B&B Electronics names Gary Sheedy as GM of EMEA

B&B Electronics has appointed technology industry veteran Gary Sheedy as the General Manager of its EMEA operations based in Galway, Ireland.

Mr. Sheedy will manage the EMEA sales teams and have P&L responsibility for the EMEA operation. He will also take on an international business development role for B&B Electronics.



An engineer by background, Mr. Sheedy has worked in all areas of high tech, from design and development to manufacturing and test in the US, UK, Germany and Australasia/Asia.



Mr. Sheedy’s previous work experience includes engineering and engineering management positions with Infineon AG (Formerly Siemens AG) as director of tools and software, and with Advantest Europe GmbH as EMEA SAE Manager. He has also served in commercial sales and marketing positions with Dynamic Controls (a subdivision of Invacare Corp.) as GM of product development, and with Invenco Group Ltd. as the global head – OEM business development.



“Gary has a strong track record in solutions-based business development, and we are lucky to have him,” said Jerry O’Gorman, B&B’s CEO. “He understands the processes, procedures and actions that are necessary to grow a profitable business with sustainable growth, and to deliver unique products to customers worldwide.