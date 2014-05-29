© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Amkor Technology and Carsem settle dispute

Amkor Technology and Carsem (M) Sdn Bhd announced the settlement of the litigation initiated by Amkor against Carsem alleging infringement of Amkor’s MicroLeadFrame (MLF) patents.

The parties have entered into a settlement agreement to end all pending proceedings related to the dispute and Carsem will pay Amkor an agreed sum for such settlement.



Under the terms of the agreement, Carsem and Amkor have granted each other non-exclusive licenses to their respective MLF and MLP patents worldwide.



“We are pleased that Carsem has agreed to take a license to our industry leading MLF patent family, and that we can finally close this long-running dispute,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer.



“With this settlement, we are happy that the dispute is behind us and our customers will have the benefits of the license,” said Peter Yates, managing director of Carsem.