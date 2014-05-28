© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Nokia invests in Hungarian R&D

The Finnish company is investing some EUR 9.8 million (HUF 30 billion) at its R&D centre in Budapest.

With the new investment, the company will increase headcount by 150 to almost 1'400 employees.

The investment will be supported by the state, which is supporting the company with a EUR 700'000 (HUF 211 million) grant, according to a report in the Budapest Times.