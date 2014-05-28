© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Intel teams up with Chinese Rockchip

Intel has entered into a strategic agreement with Chinese Rockchip to expand the breadth of and accelerate the rate at which it brings its Intel architecture and communications-based solutions to market for Android tablets.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will deliver an Intel-branded mobile SoC platform. The quad-core platform will be based on an Intel Atom processor core integrated with Intel's 3G modem technology.



As the tablet market continues to expand with greater choice of screen size, form factor and price. With the agreement with Rockchip, Intel aims to ramp new customers with a broader portfolio of products faster.



"The strategic agreement with Rockchip is an example of Intel's commitment to take pragmatic and different approaches to grow our presence in the global mobile market by more quickly delivering a broader portfolio of Intel architecture and communications technology solutions," said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. "We are excited to work with Rockchip. With today's announcement we've added yet another derivative to the Intel SoFIA family, and we expect to have them all in market before the middle of 2015. We are moving with velocity to grow Intel's offerings for the growing global tablet market."



"We are always looking for innovative ways to differentiate our product portfolio, and the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Intel helps us do this," said Min Li, Rockchip CEO. "The combination of Intel's leading architecture and modem technology with our leading mobile design capability brings greater choice to the growing global market for mobile devices in the entry and value segments."