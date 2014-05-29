© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Osram adjusts revenue outlook for fiscal year 2014

Osram Licht AG is adjusting its revenue expectation against the background of an accelerated decline in the traditional general illumination business in the current fiscal year.

The Managing Board now expects revenues on the last year’s level, at best a modest revenue increase, on a comparable basis for the current fiscal year. Regarding EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) adjusted for special items, Osram still expects a margin (as a proportion of revenue) of more than 8.0 percent. In addition, the Managing Board still expects net income to rise sharply this fiscal year.