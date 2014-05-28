© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Plessey invests in Aixtron system

Plessey Semiconductor further expands GaN-on-Silicon LED production using Aixtron technology.

Plessey Semiconductors has purchased another CRIUS II-XL MOCVD system for use in the manufacture of Gallium Nitride LEDs on Silicon wafers (GaN-on-Si). The company is further expanding its production capacities in this area. The Close Coupled Showerhead system recently delivered with a 7x6-inch configuration will supplement an existing production system from Aixtron.



Dr. Keith Strickland, Chief Technology Officer for Plessey said, “Our MaGICTM (Manufactured on GaN-on-Si I/C) LED product in particular has been successfully launched this past year. As a result, we now plan to step up our production. To this end, and given our positive experience with Aixtron’s CRIUS II-XL system, we have purchased a further system of this type and are thus maintaining our successful cooperation with Aixtron.”



“CRIUS II-XL convinced us with its high throughput rates and low operating costs for GaN layer growth on 6-inch silicon substrates. Moreover, Aixtron is actively supporting us in further optimizing our production processes”, added Mike Snaith, Operations Director for Plessey.

“We are delighted by the renewed order from Plessey”, commented Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President Aixtron Europe. “It offers further confirmation that Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon, a high-performance, efficient epitaxy process, is becoming increasingly established as an alternative to growth on sapphire. The associated potential production cost savings will further promote the establishment of LED as a light source. Aixtron is well prepared for this market development and will also be supporting Plessey in further optimizing its GaN-on-Silicon technology.”