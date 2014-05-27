© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Molex acquires heavy-duty connector business of Westec

Molex European Holdings BV, a subsidiary of Molex Incorporated, has recently acquired the heavy-duty connector business of Westec, an industrial connector manufacturer based in Milano, Italy.

According to Tim Ruff, Molex senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy, the acquisition expands the Molex industrial connector offering to customers worldwide.



“Westec has earned a strong reputation for engineering innovation. Their team of experienced professionals brings to Molex outstanding technical expertise in the automation and commercial sectors along with competitive lead times to more efficiently serve industrial customers,” adds Ruff.



Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.