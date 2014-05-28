© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Electroustic is now a franchised distributor for Amphenol

Electroustic has gained the official status of franchised distributor for Amphenol with a focus on Amphenol’s Industrial solutions.

Amphenol provide solutions for customers in the automotive, broadband, industrial, information technology and data communications, as well as the military, aerospace and mobile networks markets. As a franchised distributor, Electroustic will be focusing on their range of products for the industrial market particularly the Tuchel, Sine Systems and LTW lines.



Paul Carr (MD) of the business is focussed on making Electroustic a leading UK based specialist distributor of industrial connectors:



“We are both pleased and proud to have Amphenol as a franchised partner. Electroustic is a family-owned business with the family commitment that brings a dedication to provide our customers with the service they need. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, our technical knowledge and our status as franchised distributor for some of the world’s most recognisable brands: Hirschmann, Lumberg and now Amphenol to name a few. This knowledge, combined with our strong partner relationships, means we are able to offer advice and solutions from the design and specification point right through to the completion.”