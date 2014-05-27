© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

aleo solar ag i.l: Q1 revenue dropped 62.5%

aleo solar AG i.L. generated revenues of EUR 11.7 million in the first three months of 2014, which means that the company’s revenue decreased by 62.5 % compared with Q1 last year (EUR 31.1 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -29.0 million (EUR -16.3 million).



In its European core markets, aleo solar AG i.L. is still faced with rapidly shrinking markets. The uncertainty among customers caused by the sale of key parts of the company’s operating business that was reported at the beginning of February 2014 has also put pressure on sales. The sale became effective on 16 May 2014.