© iakovlev-dreamstime.com

RECOM warns against counterfeits

Currently, the market is flooded with cheap copies of electronic components from Asia. Among them, we are seeing an increasing number of instances of counterfeit of the RECOM brand.

Frequently, the original images are shown on the internet, but in reality both part number designation and logo are fakes. RECOM is working hard to track down the illegal providers and take legal action against pirates.



Recently, fake RECOM RxxPxx series converters showed up in a customer’s application, where they were used to supply sensors in electro-mechanical actuators. While the customer’s prototypes were tested with original modules, for serial production, a cheaper source for the converter was used. When series production began, the customer quickly saw that the DC / DC converters systematically failed.



On closer examination of the failed converters in the RECOM central laboratory, the true value of the cheap purchase was revealed. Instead of high-quality transformers with well-insulated primary and secondary winding, in the copy, only a standard transformer with completely inadequate insulation was installed. Unfortunately, this is not a stand-alone case since similar examples of copies of RV / R, REC6 / R, etc. were also found.