© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

CFO Wolfgang Breme leaves Aixtron

Aixtron's CFO Wolfgang Breme is leaving the group as of May 31, 2014 by mutual agreement and will pursue new career opportunities outside the company.

A new CFO will not be appointed. The chairman of the Executive Board, Martin Goetzeler, will take over the tasks previously performed by Mr. Breme. The service agreement of the current Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Bernd Schulte, will be renewed for a term of three years until March 31, 2018.