ARCO and Maximus inks distribution agreement

ARCO has signed a global distribution agreement with Maximus Technology, a manufacturer of flash storage devices.

Under the agreement, ARCO’s customers throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific now have access to Maximus Technology’s complete portfolio of military, industrial, enterprise and consumer solid state drive products.



“Total customer satisfaction is the number one goal of all ARCO employees, and we look to partner with companies that share our fundamental values, especially when it comes to a commitment to providing superior product support,” said Rick Kapoor, president of ARCO Inc. “Maximus Technology is one of the few manufacturers able to provide NAND SLC flash products in one single disk with a capacity over 512GB. Their proprietary technologies provide excellent reliability and performance with devices for the most demanding applications.”