© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Roth & Rau laying off in Hohenstein-Ernstthal

Meyer Burger Technology is advancing its focussing process at its Roth & Rau AG technology and product centre in Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

The company will focus on core technologies such as heterojunction (HJT) and Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technologies for the photovoltaic industry and its plasma and ION beam surface technologies.



The restructuring measures at the product centre in Hohenstein-Ernstthal are expected to result in a reduction of around 120 personnel in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. The goal of these additional measures is the sustainable reduction in operating costs of around CHF 12 million (roughly EUR 9.8 million) at the Hohenstein-Ernstthal production centre.