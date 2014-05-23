© beisea dreamstime.com

LynuxWorks changes name

LynuxWorks, Inc., specialised in real-time embedded solutions, announced its new name: Lynx Software Technologies. New name reflects broad market adoption of LynxOS and LynxSecure products in connected embedded systems.

Gurjot Singh, CEO, Lynx Software Technologies, said, “As the LynxOS RTOS family of products and the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor continue to gain increased traction both with our current customers and markets, and with the new Internet connected embedded world, the Lynx Software Technologies name offers the best representation of the company’s forward direction. One reason for this increased adoption of both LynxOS and LynxSecure products is their unique ability to protect connected embedded devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) from advanced cyber threats.”