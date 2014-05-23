© jultud dreamstime.com

FTDI appoints new distributor in China

FTDI Chip – is pleased to confirm the Shanghai Jing Xi Electronics Information System Company Ltd is FTDI Chip's latest distribution partner in China.

“The Chinese market is one that is of prime importance for FTDI Chip’s innovative USB, display and MCU products, presenting huge opportunities to show the true value of the company’s ‘Design Made Easy’ philosophy to the electronics design community. The appointment of Shanghai Jing Xi assures that China-based customers of FTDI Chip’s total commitment to provide superior pre-sale, design, logistics and after sales service,” states Fred Dart, FTDI Chip CEO and Founder of FTDI Chip.