Würth Elektronik eiSos acquires Stelvio Kontek SpA

On 21 May 2014, the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group signed a contract for the purchase of the Italian con nec tor manufacturer Stelvio Kontek SpA with its headquarters in Oggiono.

“With the acquisition of Stelvio Kontek SpA we’re welcoming a highly speci alized company for electromechanical components and con nectors into the fold of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, at the same time making a substantial addition to our production capa cities and to our product portfolio in the connector sector,” say CEOs Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott. “Stelvio Kontek is an estab lished brand with an international reputation as a manu facturer of standard and customer-specific components. By acquiring the company we’re combining the R&D and production know-how of Stelvio Kontek with the global sales and service power of Würth Elektronik eiSos with over 400 technical sales experts, the largest direct-sales force in the electronic compo nents market,” the two CEOs continue.



Stelvio Kontek is itself a company formed by an amalgamation: Stelvio was founded in 1946, Kontek in 1984. In 2009 the two compa nies merged to form Stelvio Kontek SpA. The company em ploys 380 people and in 2013 achieved a sales figure of 21 million euros. The company’s head office is based in Oggiono, in the Lecco region of Lombardy. The company also has production and R&D facilities in Tab (Hungary), Blaj (Romania), and San teny (France). It has ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification, and all products are UL, VDE, and IMQ-tested. “For Stelvio Kontek, the sale to Würth Elektronik eiSos is a sure guarantee that the company will continue to grow and develop dynamically,” says Marco Crippa, Managing Director of Stelvio Kontek.



“No matter whether it’s major or small-scale customers we’re serving – our maxim is always to provide ad ditional value,” say Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott. “Depend ing on the customer profile, this can take any of a broad range of shapes and forms, from complex technological design-in support for highly demanding applications, via logis tics sys tems, all the way to free-of-charge ongoing seminars for developers. One area in which we’ve made a reputation for our selves in the past independent of the customers’ size is the global availability of all our products directly from our stocks. By making this merger, we see ourselves excellently equipped to take on the challenges of the future. What’s more, the acquisition of Stelvio Kontek will help us strengthen our focus on the issue of innovation.”

Picture: The picture shows the CEOs of Würth Elektronik eiSos (WE) and the Managing Directors of Stelvio Kontek (SK). From the left to the right: Oliver Konz (WE), Marco Crippa (SK), Thomas Schrott (WE), Luca Brigatti (SK).