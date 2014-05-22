© alterfalter dreamstime.com

General Cable Europe with new CEO

General Cable Corporation has appointed Robert (Bob) Kenny as President and Chief Executive Officer of General Cable Europe and Mediterranean, effective August 1st.

Bob will succeed Emmanuel Sabonnadiere, who will remain with the Company through July 31st. Emmanuel will assist Bob in the transition and will continue to represent the Company in certain of its business investments, including its Algerian joint venture, while providing ongoing technical, strategic and business development consulting services as Special Advisor. The Company’s future relationship with Emmanuel is open ended.



According to CEO Gregory B. Kenny, “The Europe and Mediterranean region is an important part of General Cable’s global strategy, and is home to many of our leading technologies as well as two of our most visible global businesses. Bob is intimately knowledgeable of our European business, and his strong technical and professional background positions him well for this job. Bob is extremely customer focused, very creative and team oriented. I am pleased that we were able to promote from within our organization for this critical role, and I welcome him to the global Operating Committee of General Cable.”