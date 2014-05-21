© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Executive changes at Arrow Electronics

Andrew S. Bryant has been named chief operating officer of the Arrow Electronics' global components and global enterprise computing solutions businesses.

Mr. Bryant had served as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business since 2008 and has over 30 years of experience in the technology distribution industry. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow.



“Andy’s proven track record makes him the ideal executive to further advance our sales and marketing strength across our core businesses,” said Mr. Long.



Sean Kerins succeeds Mr. Bryant as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business. Mr. Kerins had served as president of the company’s North America enterprise computing solutions business since 2010. Mr. Kerins joined Arrow in 2007 as vice president of the Arrow enterprise computing solutions storage and networking group after serving in key sales operations, marketing, and professional services roles with EMC Corporation.



“Sean’s leadership at Arrow and his extensive industry experience will serve the company well as he succeeds Andy in leading our global enterprise computing solutions business,” Mr. Long said.



Mr. Kerins and Eric J. Schuck, president of Arrow’s global components business, will report to Mr. Bryant.