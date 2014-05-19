© Anglia Components

Anglia connects with Bel Fuse

Anglia Components has been named as UK and Ireland distributor for Bel Fuse. Under the agreement, Anglia will focus on the Bel Fuse range of circuit protection and Ethernet connectivity products.

According to David Pearson, Technical Director at Anglia Components, “Bel broadens and deepens Anglia’s already very extensive range of interconnect and circuit protection products. The new agreement gives our customers access to one of the most extensive circuit protection portfolios, a top range of magnetics, and one of the industry’s broadest ranges of Ethernet connectivity. These are well established and well regarded ranges, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to take them to customers who are already sourcing semiconductors from Anglia.”



Paul Ochmann, European Sales and Marketing Director for Bel Fuse added, “Anglia is an exceptionally strong distributor in the UK market and it is their people that really set them apart. They have an excellent track record in the circuit protection, interconnect and magnetic markets, and we believe this will be a real win-win partnership. Anglia is a strong stocking distributor with an exceptional team of Field Application Engineers and we are confident that they will take Bel into customers and markets that we don’t currently address.”