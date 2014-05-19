© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

aleo solar / SCP Solar - done deal

The sale of aleo solar AG has been finalised. SCP Solar is now the owner of key parts of aleo solar's operating business. The aleo brand, along with the facility in Prenzlau is now under SCP Solar's ownership.

SCP Solar has received the first EUR 7.0 million of the negative purchase price, and aleo solar will receive EUR 31 million compensation from the majority shareholder Robert Bosch GmbH, several media reports.



The sale to SCP Solar saved some 180 jobs, which will be transferred, and if business performance stays at a positive, additional staff from the Prenzlau facility will be able to move from the transfer company to SCP Solar.



Additionally, the company will now operate as AS Abwicklung und Solar-Service AG, and will relocate its head office to Oldenburg.