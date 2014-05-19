© evertiq

OEM Finland signs with Basler

OEM Finland Oy will distribute Basler’s camera products in Finland. The distribution agreement concluded with Orbis Oy is due to expire at the end of the second quarter.

From July 2014, Basler shall be cooperating with the Finnish distribution partner OEM Finland Oy. Jalmari Vaissi, Sales Manager at Basler, commented: "OEM Finland Oy brings with it outstanding consulting capability in the area of integration of industrial cameras. Our Finnish customers will benefit from this, and we shall consolidate our position in this market that is so important to us."



Patrick Nyström, Managing Director of OEM Finland Oy, also welcomes the partnership: "For some time now, we have been working towards expanding the components business for the image processing market. Assuming responsibility for distribution across Finland for such a reputed camera manufacturer as Basler is a further logical step for us and we are greatly looking forward to it. Customers, too, may be pleased that their contact associate Miikka Himanka, previously engaged by Orbis Oy, will now be extending comprehensive and skilled support to them from OEM Finland Oy. The changeover in distribution will, thus, necessitate very limited reorientation on the part of Basler customers.”



In addition to Finland, OEM Finland Oy will also extend support to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.