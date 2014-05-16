© evertiq

Astute signs two new franchise contracts

Astute Electronics has signed two new franchises to strengthen its existing portfolio of complementary product lines

In March 2014, Astute became OSI Optoelectronic new distributor for semiconductor, high reliability applications.



“We are delighted to have been appointed by OSI to distribute its award-winning range of standard and custom silicon photodiodes and optical sensors for all high reliability applications throughout the UK & Ireland,” the company writes in a press release.



Astute also signed Precision Devices Inc (PDI) from April 2014 as a new franchise agreement for the UK & Ireland. Astute will have sole responsibility for all sales and technical support across the PDI range of crystal products.



Astute will promote their core product range of extremely high-end crystals, crystal ﬁlters and oscillators for complex Radio, RF/Microwave, GPS, Instrumentation and MIL-AERO applications.