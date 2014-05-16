© photong dreamstime.com

Data Respons: contracts of SEK 30 million

Data Respons has received contracts from "blue chip" customers in Telecom and Transportation in Sweden. The contracts have a preliminary scope of SEK 30 million with possible extension.

"The significant contract sizes support the positive trend we see in Sweden. Focus on specialist expertise and highly qualified employees is a key strategy for Data Respons within the service segment," says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



SEK 1 = EUR 0.11117 (oanda 20140516)