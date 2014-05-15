© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

NextG-Com opens sales office in Shanghai

NextG-Com is opening its first Asia sales and business development liaison office in Shanghai, China, with plans to extend further in the region with a presence in Korea and Taiwan.

“The semiconductor business in Northeast Asia is extremely important for NextG-Com, both for LTE and M2M,” said Denis Bidinost, CEO of NextG-Com. “We believe our core LTE protocol stack components and test platforms offer major cost saving advantages to high-growth, emerging companies in this region. A local office, with easier access to our LTE embedded core components and consulting services, will help our development partners reach the market faster than would otherwise be possible.”



“The opening of the Shanghai office marks the beginning of our programme of international expansion. We have plans to open further offices in other major market locations, including North America where demand for LTE-based M2M products and services will be significant.” he added.



The Shanghai office is being run in partnership with Intralink, which provides market access and business development services to European and North American companies targeting Northeast Asia.