New GM at Globalfoundries New York facility

Globalfoundries has appointed Dr. Thomas Caulfield as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s latest 300mm semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility (Fab 8), in New York.

Caulfield will lead the operations, expansion and ramp of semiconductor manufacturing production at Fab 8.



“We are expanding our Fab 8 manufacturing campus, strengthening strategic partnerships, and deepening customer relationships so we can offer our customers leading-edge technology and a more flexible and cost-effective way of doing business,” said GLOBALFOUNDRIES CEO Sanjay Jha. “Tom is a proven and respected industry leader with more than two decades of semiconductor technology and manufacturing experience and we are excited to have him join our team to drive the next phase of growth at Fab 8.”



Caulfield joins Globalfoundries with a career spanning engineering, management, operational leadership and global executive experience within technology companies.



Most recently, Caulfield served as president and chief operations officer (COO) at Soraa, a developer of GaN on GaNTM (gallium nitride on gallium nitride) solid-state lighting technology. Prior to Soraa, Caulfield served as president and COO of Ausra.