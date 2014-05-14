© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

Fairchild acquires Xsens

Fairchild formally announced the acquisition of Xsens, a global supplier of 3D motion tracking products for the industrial, health, fitness and entertainment markets.

"Building on a transformation of the company that started over a year ago, Fairchild is intent on creating a product development culture that delivers innovative solutions for newly emerging or fast growing markets," said Vijay Ullal, President and COO of Fairchild. "By adding Xsens' capabilities to the Fairchild team, we can supply our customers with unique and differentiated sensor-focused solutions for a variety of end markets, including both traditional industrial and mobile markets, as well as emerging markets such as smart interconnected devices (the Internet of Things), wearables and more."



"We are excited to join the Fairchild team," Casper Peeters and Per Slycke, Xsens Co-founders, said. "Being part of Fairchild will allow us broader access to the technologies and resources required to further strengthen development of 3D motion tracking products, as well as to better serve current and future customers."



Xsens has a storied history. Since its inception in 2000, Xsens has deployed tens of thousands of motion sensors and motion capture solutions successfully in areas such as 3D character animation, rehabilitation and sports science, and robot and camera stabilization. Customers include Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Daimler, Autodesk, ABB, Siemens and various other leading institutes and companies throughout the world.



Xsens will operate as an independent subsidiary of Fairchild and will continue to be headquartered in Enschede, The Netherlands.