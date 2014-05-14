© carabiner dreamstime.com

Cissoid and M.S. Kennedy cooperate

Cissoid and M.S. Kennedy have signed a long term collaboration agreement to develop high-reliability and high-temperature electronic modules.

Cissoid and M.S. Kennedy will shortly announce the details of the first jointly developed standard product based on Cissoid’s HADES V2, a high-reliability, high voltage, and isolated gate driver solution that will provide a fully integrated solution to its customers. Both companies are also cooperating on custom modules, tailored to specific customer requirements.



“M.S. Kennedy is very excited to be working with Cissoid on developing next generation high temperature products” said Bill Polinsky, Business Development Manager at M.S. Kennedy. “We see this relationship as key to pushing high temperature, multi-chip module functionality beyond 232°C”.



Dave Hutton, VP of Worldwide Sales at Cissoid added that “Cissoid is very excited about this collaboration. We are working very closely with many market leaders in the oil & gas, aerospace, industrial and automotive markets. As we talk to our customers, we see an increasing requirement for more integrated solutions to address key application areas. The collaboration with M.S. Kennedy will allow us to bring together our expertises and excellence into solutions that address those market needs”.