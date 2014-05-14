© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Central Semi signs with Digi-Key

Central Semiconductor Corp. and global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation announced a global distribution agreement.

“Digi-Key has always prided itself on providing the broadest selection of components in the industry,” said Mark Zack, Vice President for Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Central Semiconductor’s support of legacy components and long product life cycles affords our customers a unique opportunity to source products that may be unavailable elsewhere. We are excited to add this selection of products to our expansive line card.”



“We are pleased to be adding Digi-Key on board after frequent requests from our OEM design customers,” said Al Simon, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Central Semiconductor Corp. “Digi-Key has proven to be a premier choice for designers and is an ideal fit for expanding the Central Semiconductor brand worldwide. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”