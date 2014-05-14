© kornwa dreamstime.com

Qualcomm parting ways with TSMC?

Rumours have it that Qualcomm is somewhat - put out - when it comes to its manufacturing partner TSMC.

Long story short, Qualcomm is rumoured to move away from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The chipmaker - in the wake of bad humour - apparently plans to shift its 20nm process orders to Samsung Electronics or Globalfoundries, writes Digitimes.



Why? TSMC has apparently allocated a significant amount of resources to another customer. TSMC started volume production of the A8 processor. One company's pain is another one's gain. Should Apple increase and widen the scope of the cooperation with TSMC, Qualcomm might as well be (prudently) planning ahead.