© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Qualcomm to acquire Israeli chipmaker?

Fresh of the rumour mill; Qualcomm set to acquire mobile chipmaker Wilocity for USD 300 million.

Wilocity is a fabless chipmaker focused on wireless chipsets for mobile computing, consumer electronics and peripheral market.



According to a report in Israeli Haaretz, Qualcomm and Wilocity are in deep negotiations regarding an acquisition by Qualcomm. The reported price tag – or rather, offer – is some USD 300 million. However, neither company has commented on the matter.