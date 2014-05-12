© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Vector Software opens new office in Italy

Vector Software is opening a new office in Italy. The office is located in Milan, a location chosen to best serve key customers in key regions of Italy, as well as clients located in Switzerland and France.

Over the past decade, the Vector has found a strong following in the automotive and aerospace sectors within Italy, and the Milan office will be an asset in providing technical and sales support to these customers.



Vector Software has named Massimo Bombino to head the Italian office. Mr. Bombino brings twenty years of embedded software development experience to the role — including standards certification consulting work in the telecommunications, aerospace and defense industries. He will be coordinating the regional sales, marketing and business development efforts for the Italian marketplace, in addition to providing enhanced support and consultant services to Italian customers.



“The VectorCAST family of embedded testing solutions is positioned to take a commanding share of the Italian market”, said Massimo Bombino, Regional Manager Italy, Vector Software. “Our commitment to the region and the specific needs of our Italian customers is reflected by the opening of the new office in Milan.”



“Vector Software has a strong installed base in through Europe,” said William McCaffrey, Chief Operating Officer of Vector Software. “The new office in Milan will enable us to serve the needs of our customers in Italy, as well as clients and partners in southern Europe.”