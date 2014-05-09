© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Full speed ahead for Samsung

Samsung's memory fabrication line in Xi’an China has begun full-scale manufacturing operations. The new facility will manufacture Samsung’s NAND flash memory chips: 3D V-NAND.

Construction of the new manufacturing facility took only 20 months since Samsung broke ground in September, 2012. The total area of the facility is approximately 230'000 square meters, situated on 1.14 million square meters of land.



“The city of Xi’an was the starting point of the Silk Road, which had performed a key role in bridging cultures from the East and the West. We expect that our new facility in Xi’an – the fruit of close cooperation with China, will mark the crowning of a 21st century Silk Road,” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO, Dr. Oh-Hyun Kwon, said.



Samsung plans to complete construction of its entire Xi’an complex, which includes an assembly facility and test line, by the end of this year.