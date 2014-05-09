© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Leoni starts fiscal 2014 with sales of over EUR 1bn

Leoni released key figures for the first quarter of 2014. Performance in the first three months of this year was generally on target.

Consolidated sales amounted to EUR 1,020.2 million for the period from January to March (previous year: EUR 959.0 million) and thus reached a new quarterly all-time high. The still heavy demand from the automotive industry continued to be the most important driving force for business in both divisions. Now, Leoni also recorded significant sales growth again in the strategically pertinent industrial business.



The Company generated an increase in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of nearly one third to EUR 50.6 million in the first quarter of the current financial year (previous year: EUR 38.5 million).



Leoni is confident that it will match its forecast for the year as a whole, which calls for increases in sales to approx. EUR 4.1 billion and EBIT to more than EUR 200 million.