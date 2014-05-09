© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Arrow to offer Samsung LED lighting components in EMEA

Arrow Electronics, Inc., and Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH have extended their existing agreement to include Samsung’s full range of LED components.

“Samsung has been a long-term supplier of Arrow and we are pleased to be able to extend our cooperation to the LED field, an area where both companies have specialist expertise,” said Eric Williams, vice president of global lighting for Arrow. “This agreement further strengthens Arrow’s lighting offering and our commitment to providing customers with access to best-of-breed lighting solutions.”