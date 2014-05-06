© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Brian Doody retires from Teledyne DALSA

After 29 years of leadership, Brian Doody, CEO of Teledyne DALSA, has decided to retire from the company to pursue other personal and family activities.

Brian started with DALSA as its fourth employee in 1985. Early in his career at the company, he managed custom and standard product development projects and was directly involved in establishing many of DALSA’s production capabilities. He quickly demonstrated competence and confidence in leadership, and rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2007. In 2011, he managed the sale of DALSA to Teledyne Technologies.



“I feel that the time is right, both for me personally and for the company, to move on to the next phase,” commented Brian. “The company is in a strong position at this time--operationally, financially, and from the point of view of a strong technology base—and I am also ready for the next chapter in my life. I would to like thank the employees, customers, and distribution partners who have made my career successful and satisfying. Best of luck to all of you as our company continues to grow and thrive in the future.”



Upon Brian’s retirement, Rex Geveden, Executive Vice President, Digital Imaging and Engineered Systems Segments, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, will relocate to the Waterloo area and assume responsibility for the Teledyne DALSA business, as well as maintain his other segment responsibilities within Teledyne.