Echelon inks it with Digi-Key

Echelon Corporation has signed a distribution agreement with components distributor Digi-Key.

Under the agreement, Digi-Key will distribute worldwide, except Japan, Echelon’s portfolio of products—including chips, modules, routers and software—for the IIoT market.



“An important element of positioning Echelon to meet the needs of commercial and industrial customers looking to leverage emerging IIoT technologies is having broad and diverse distribution,” said Ron Sege, chairman and CEO of Echelon. “Digi-Key has global reach and unparalleled logistics capabilities, as well as the ability to fulfill products quickly and efficiently. This agreement makes it easier for engineers to get our products, and it signals an important milestone in Echelon’s continued leadership in the IIoT market.”



Market research firm IHS predicts that the IIoT, which is expected to be the largest segment of the broader Internet of Things (IoT) market, will add 500 million new units per year through 2017.



“The IoT market represents the new great growth opportunity for components in the overall embedded market, and Echelon is one of the most important IoT enablers in the embedded and industrial space,” said Mark Zack, vice president of Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “We’re excited about adding Echelon’s products to our line card of best-of-breed components that will be of interest to developers building IoT products, so we can more effectively address the growing IoT and IIoT markets.”