© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Pixelligent joins smart lighting engineering research center

Pixelligent Technologies has joined the Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center (ERC) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The ERC is a research, innovation and educational organisation that focuses on future lighting systems that will improve health and productivity and save energy at the same time. As a member of the ERC, Pixelligent will have access to the RPI faculty, as well as the Center's testing and characterization infrastructure.



"We look forward to leveraging all of the resources of the Engineering Research Center to help further refine and quantify all of the benefits of Pixelligent's revolutionary high index materials for the Smart Lighting industry," stated Serpil Gonen Williams, VP, Product Development of Pixelligent Technologies, who joined the ERC's Industrial Advisory Board.



"We are excited to have Pixelligent as a member of the ERC. Innovative materials like those being developed by Pixelligent are key to improving performance in solid state lighting. We look forward to working closely with Pixelligent on advanced lighting management materials," said Dr. Bob Karlicek, Director of the ERC.



The Smart Lighting ERC develops technologies that are a holistic integration of advanced light sources, sensors and control algorithms. These components create Smart Lighting Systems that See and Think, that are able to sense the 3D fingerprint of the light field in a room without invading privacy, and automatically adjust the color, intensity and direction of the light, maximizing its quality.



"Working with the ERC will help us further accelerate Pixelligent's product development efforts and enable our customers to more quickly deliver the next generation of high efficiency LED devices to the market," said Craig Bandes, President and CEO of Pixelligent Technologies.